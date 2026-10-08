Nifty hits 52-week low, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major downturn today, with the Nifty 50 index hitting its lowest point in 2026. The index fell to 22,179.90 points, marking a new 52-week low. Sensex ended at 71,593, down over 1,000 points. The fall was due to rising oil prices, continued capital outflows, and a weak global market. At the end of trading hours, over ₹10 lakh crore in market capitalization had been erased from the benchmarks as a result of this sell-off.
Market triggers
Factors triggering market fall
Experts believe that the surge in crude oil prices above $104 a barrel has been a major trigger for the market rout.
The rise is attributed to rising tensions in West Asia and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
Along with this, the US 10-year yield has also surged to 5.35%, strengthening the dollar and accelerating capital outflows from emerging markets.
Market response
A look at market performance
The impact of these factors has been broad-based, with most sectors witnessing a deep fall. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 indices fell over 2%, while the Metal and Realty indices lost over 3%.
Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of the Q2FY27 earnings season.
Global markets are also under pressure, reflecting broad risk aversion across Asia.