Nifty rejig tomorrow: These stocks may surge

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will conduct its semi-annual index rebalancing on March 27. The changes will take effect from March 30, as the market will remain closed on March 31 due to Shri Mahavir Jayanti. The Nifty 50 index won't see any new additions or deletions but will witness weight adjustments among its constituents.

Index changes Nifty 50 index weight adjustments The weight adjustments in the Nifty 50 index will see Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv gain weight. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), State Bank of India (SBI), and Infosys will see a reduction in their weights. This is part of the fourth tranche of methodology changes for the Nifty Bank index.

Market impact Projected passive inflows and outflows for Nifty constituents After the weight increase, Bharti Airtel is likely to see the highest passive inflows of $246 million. The Bajaj twins are likely to see relatively modest inflows of around $2 million each. On the other hand, HDFC Bank is projected to witness passive outflows of approximately $29 million, followed by Reliance Industries at $25 million and ICICI Bank at $21 million.

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Banking sector Changes in Bank Nifty index The Bank Nifty index will see a weight increase for 10 stocks and a reduction for four banks. Stocks like Yes Bank, Union Bank of India, Federal Bank, and Canara Bank are likely to gain weight. These changes are expected to drive passive inflows of around $154 million into these counters. However, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank will see their weights decline with estimated outflows of ₹111 million from ICICI bank alone.

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Index update Nifty Next 50 index additions and exclusions The Nifty Next 50 index will see Tata Motors, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Muthoot Finance, Union Bank of India and Tata Capital being included. Tata Motors is expected to attract passive inflows of around $171 million. On the other hand, stocks like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Info Edge (India), Havells India Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Housing Finance will be excluded from this index.