Nifty, Sensex set for a flat start as trade war worries linger

The Nifty has dipped below an important support level and is consolidating near its 100-day exponential moving average—basically a sign that traders are feeling cautious in the short term. Still, there's some good news: the IMF just bumped up India's growth forecast to 7.3% for FY2026. Plus, while foreign investors sold off shares yesterday, domestic investors stepped in with even bigger buys.

What's causing all the stress?

A lot of it comes down to global jitters. Fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump toward Europe have everyone worried about a possible US-EU trade war—bad news for Asian markets too.

On top of that, disappointing earnings from big names like Reliance and ICICI Bank have added pressure.

And since it's options expiry week, traders are playing it extra safe right now.