Nifty set for a strong start: Here's what to know
Markets are gearing up for a solid Wednesday, with the Nifty expected to open about 100 points higher—thanks to upbeat global vibes and expectations for a US rate cut in December.
Why does this matter?
A strong opening can set the tone for the day, and right now, India's economy is looking good: inflation is under control, growth is outpacing other big economies, and banks are posting healthy profits.
Even if there's some short-term market drama from global news, steady investment at home should keep things on track.
What could move the market next?
If Nifty closes above 26,000, a sustained close above 26,050 will be key to strengthening bullish momentum.
But if it slips below 25,500, expect more selling pressure. Key resistance sits around 26,000-26,050.
Plus, lower volatility signals traders are feeling pretty confident about where things are headed.