Nifty50 could reach 30,000 by 2026, say top brokerages
Big names like ICICI Direct are betting that the Nifty50 index might hit 30,000 in 2026—a solid jump from where it is now.
Their optimism comes from the index's strong history of bouncing back after corrections and steady gains over the years.
Why does this matter?
If you're interested in investing or just watching India's markets, this is a heads-up: experts see room for growth ahead.
They're pointing to things like resilient company earnings, supportive fiscal and monetary policies, and returning capital flows.
What else should you know?
ICICI Direct also sees big moves in other sectors—like banking stocks possibly hitting new highs—so there could be more opportunities beyond just the main index.
If you're thinking about your next financial move, it might be worth keeping an eye on these trends.