Delhi High Court wants answers from Centre, CCI on Apple's antitrust fight

Why does this matter?

The new rules let CCI fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover—not just what they earn in India—if they're found abusing their market power.

For Apple, this could mean penalties as high as $38 billion for just three years.

Apple says that's unfair and wants fines based only on its Indian business, while regulators argue global penalties stop big firms from dodging consequences.

This case could shape how tech giants are treated in India going forward.