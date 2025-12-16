Delhi High Court wants answers from Centre, CCI on Apple's antitrust fight
Apple is taking on India's competition watchdog in court, challenging a demand for its financial records and new rules that could mean much bigger fines.
The Delhi High Court has now asked both the government and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to respond to Apple's concerns.
The next hearing is set for January 27, and there's also a debate over whether a tech industry group should be part of the case.
Why does this matter?
The new rules let CCI fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover—not just what they earn in India—if they're found abusing their market power.
For Apple, this could mean penalties as high as $38 billion for just three years.
Apple says that's unfair and wants fines based only on its Indian business, while regulators argue global penalties stop big firms from dodging consequences.
This case could shape how tech giants are treated in India going forward.