Reliance brings back SIL Foods with a fresh twist
Reliance Consumer Products has relaunched the classic SIL Foods brand, giving its 75-year-old lineup a modern refresh.
The new range—featuring noodles, ketchups, jams, sauces, and spreads—is now available with plans for wide distribution across India after Reliance picked up the brand earlier this year.
What's new (and tasty):
SIL's noodles come in four flavors—Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire, and Chow-Chow—starting at just ₹5.
Their ketchups are made from real tomatoes (no fake stuff) starting at ₹1.
The Mixed Fruit Jam packs eight fruits and extra fruitiness into affordable packs from ₹22.
Who's it for?
Reliance is aiming these wallet-friendly eats at young shoppers and families who want familiar flavors without breaking the bank.
With a focus on natural ingredients and no synthetic colors, SIL is hoping to win over anyone looking for affordable comfort food from a trusted name.