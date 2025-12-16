Reliance brings back SIL Foods with a fresh twist

SIL's noodles come in four flavors—Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire, and Chow-Chow—starting at just ₹5. Their ketchups are made from real tomatoes (no fake stuff) starting at ₹1. The Mixed Fruit Jam packs eight fruits and extra fruitiness into affordable packs from ₹22.

Who's it for?

Reliance is aiming these wallet-friendly eats at young shoppers and families who want familiar flavors without breaking the bank.

With a focus on natural ingredients and no synthetic colors, SIL is hoping to win over anyone looking for affordable comfort food from a trusted name.