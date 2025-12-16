Satya Nadella tops tech CEO pay rankings for 2025

Why the big paycheck?

Microsoft's board credited Nadella's pay to major progress in artificial intelligence, positioning Microsoft as a leader in artificial intelligence.

Other top CEOs also saw big numbers: Apple's Tim Cook earned $74.6 million, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang made $49.9 million after his first raise in a decade, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai took home $10.74 million in 2024, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg stuck with his symbolic $1 salary.