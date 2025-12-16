VC firm Lightspeed raises $9B to invest in new-age start-ups

Lightspeed Venture Partners, a leading global venture capital firm, has raised over $9 billion across six multi-stage funds. The fundraising is one of the largest this year and highlights the continued interest of investors in AI and technology-led businesses. The funds will be used for early-stage, growth, and opportunity investments in sectors like AI, enterprise software, fintech, healthcare, and consumer technology.

Investment strategy Lightspeed's strategic focus on AI and tech startups The $9 billion fundraising includes $980 million for Venture Partners Fund XV-A, $1.2 billion for Fund XV-B, $1.8 billion for Lightspeed Select VI, and $3.3 billion for Opportunity Fund III. The firm also raised $600 million through a co-investment vehicle and secured $1.25 billion in single-asset commitments during the year. Ravi Mhatre, founder and partner at Lightspeed, said "AI is the most transformative technology shift in a generation."

Portfolio expansion Lightspeed's extensive investment in AI-focused companies Since 2012, Lightspeed has invested over $5.5 billion across 165 AI-focused companies. Its portfolio includes names like Databricks, Glean, Mistral, Rubrik, Netskope, and Navan. The firm has also backed capital-intensive AI companies such as Anthropic, which received a $1 billion check from Lightspeed when it co-led the LLM-maker's $13 billion investment in September.