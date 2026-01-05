Next Article
Nifty50 kicks off 2026 with a record high, mid-caps steal the show
Business
The Indian stock market rang in the new year on a strong note—Nifty50 hit an all-time high of 26,340 on January 2.
Back-to-back weekly gains were powered by upbeat auto sales and solid earnings hopes.
Interestingly, mid-cap stocks outperformed both large and small caps, jumping 1.7% and grabbing most of the spotlight.
Other details
Even with this momentum, foreign investors mostly sold off shares early in the week (over ₹13,000 crore), though they turned net buyers on Friday.
The rupee slipped a bit to 90.19 against the US dollar.
In sector news: IT stocks moved up as leaders while FMCG lost some steam in both momentum and strength.