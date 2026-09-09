Nifty50 plunges 10.3% in 2026, HDFC Bank and Infosys drag
Business
Nifty50 had a rough year this year, dropping 10.3%, its biggest fall since 2011.
That's about 2,700 points wiped out, and most of the damage came from just two big names: HDFC Bank and Infosys.
Nearly 60% Nifty50 stocks in red
Nifty IT drops 24%
The IT sector took a big hit too: Nifty IT dropped by 24%. Shares of Infosys and Wipro fell by over one-third each, while TCS and HCL Technologies also saw double-digit losses.
Global worries like Middle East tensions and surging oil prices added to the pressure this year.