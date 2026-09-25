Nikesh Arora says pausing AI impractical, advocates safety before release
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, thinks pausing AI development just isn't practical.
Responding to Anthropic's Dario Amodei, who suggested slowing the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models over safety worries, Arora told CNBC that instead of hitting the brakes, tech companies should focus on making sure their AI is safe before it goes public.
Industry and Treasury urge safety, accountability
Arora's take matches NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's view: keep innovating, but put safety first (no need for new rules).
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also supports holding developers responsible rather than shifting blame to governments.
While some call for countries like the US and China to work together on AI, Arora pointed out that real teamwork is tricky right now thanks to ongoing tech tensions between the two nations.