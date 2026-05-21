Nikkei 225 rises 3.14% on tech, Iran peace progress
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 shot up 3.14% on Thursday, its biggest single-day jump since May 7, closing at 61,684.14.
The vibe was upbeat, thanks to booming tech stocks and some good news on the global politics front, especially progress in Iran peace talks.
NVIDIA forecast drives US rally
The rally followed strong gains in US markets after NVIDIA's big AI sales forecast got investors excited.
SoftBank soared nearly 20% with talk of an OpenAI IPO, while Samsung dodged a labor strike that could have hit chip supply worldwide.
Plus, oil prices dropped as the US signaled Iran talks were wrapping up, giving markets even more reason to cheer.