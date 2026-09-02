Nirmala Sitharaman meets Kristalina Georgieva in Asheville, Georgieva praises India
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the G20 meeting in Asheville to discuss how India's economy is holding up.
Georgieva appreciated India's strong economic performance and track record, noting the structural shifts underway in India and the importance of appropriately reflecting these developments in macroeconomic assessments and growth projections.
Sitharaman pushes emerging market frameworks
Sitharaman highlighted how India's economy has stayed steady even when things get tough, and pushed for smarter frameworks that work for emerging markets.
She also met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga to discuss boosting infrastructure and digital know-how, plus Commissioner for Economy and Financial Affairs, European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, to strengthen India-European Union trade ties.