Nirmala Sitharaman pitches India as manufacturing and innovation destination
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is encouraging global investors to build manufacturing bases and innovation hubs in India, highlighting the country's push for business-friendly reforms.
Speaking at a Chicago roundtable, she spotlighted India's ambition to become a go-to destination for production and new ideas.
Sitharaman invites investment in AI, semiconductors
Sitharaman pointed out that India has a lot going for it: skilled talent, advanced tech, and sheer scale.
She invited businesses to tap into sectors like AI, semiconductors, food processing, and financial services.
She also highlighted digital tools like UPI and the rise of GIFT City as proof that India is ready for big investments and fresh collaborations.