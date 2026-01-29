Economic Survey 2025-26 to be tabled in Parliament today
What's the story
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today. The document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, offers a detailed analysis of India's economic performance and key indicators for fiscal year 2025-26. It also provides an outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.
Parliamentary proceedings
Other agenda items for today's session
Apart from the Economic Survey, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will present documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). A statement reviewing the working of AERA for FY 2024-25 will also be tabled in the House. The agenda also includes laying eight bills passed by both Houses during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and received President's assent, as well as presenting the 13th Report of Business Advisory Committee.
Legislative agenda
Budget session to focus on pending bills
The Lok Sabha secretariat has listed nine pending bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code. These are currently with the parliamentary finance panel. The first half of the Budget Session will adjourn on February 13 for standing committees to examine demands for grants.