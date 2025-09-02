NIS Management makes stock market debut: Here's what to know

IPO oversubscribed by more than 3 times

Non-institutional investors showed big enthusiasm, oversubscribing their portion by over nine times, while retail investors also joined in.

The ₹60 crore IPO included both new shares and an offer for sale.

The funds raised are set to fuel NIS Management's expansion in security and facility services—a sector where they already have a strong presence with 16,000 employees serving 600+ clients across India since 1985.