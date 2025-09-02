Next Article
NIS Management makes stock market debut: Here's what to know
NIS Management Limited made its stock market debut this week, listing at ₹108—about 2.7% below its IPO price of ₹111.
Despite the dip, the IPO was a hot ticket, getting oversubscribed by more than three times during its August 25-28 window.
IPO oversubscribed by more than 3 times
Non-institutional investors showed big enthusiasm, oversubscribing their portion by over nine times, while retail investors also joined in.
The ₹60 crore IPO included both new shares and an offer for sale.
The funds raised are set to fuel NIS Management's expansion in security and facility services—a sector where they already have a strong presence with 16,000 employees serving 600+ clients across India since 1985.