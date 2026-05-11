Modi government urged to implement mandatory WFH for IT employees

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has requested the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to issue an advisory for mandatory work from home (WFH) in the IT sector. The request comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's appeal for fuel conservation amid global geopolitical developments and rising pressure on fuel supplies. NITES emphasized that the IT sector has already proven its ability to maintain productivity remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic response IT sector's ability to adapt to remote work In its letter, NITES reminded the Labour Ministry of the IT/ITES sector's ability to adapt to remote work during the pandemic. The organization said that major tech firms, multinational corporations, support services, software development teams, customer operations, backend functions and digital delivery units continued operating efficiently from remote locations for several years. This was despite one of the most difficult global crises in modern history.

Reason Why WFH is requested? NITES has requested the Labour Ministry to issue an advisory directing IT/ITES firms and digitally deliverable service sectors to implement mandatory WFH, wherever operationally feasible, for an appropriate period in the larger national interest. The organization stressed that many employees still commute long hours daily despite remote working systems being available. This not only affects their health but also leads to unnecessary fuel consumption and also environmental burden at a time when conservation is being discussed.

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