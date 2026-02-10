NLC India reports ₹724 crore profit for December quarter
NLC India just reported a ₹724 crore net profit for Q3 FY26 (quarter ended December 2025)—a year-on-year change variously reported (some sources say a 4.0% rise, another 13.53%, while one source reported a consolidated PAT of ₹666 crore, a 0.3% decline)—even as standalone operating margins tightened, while consolidated operating margin was reported to have improved.
Revenue inched up to ₹4,443 crore, with mining and power generation still driving the bulk of business.
Mining and power remain key revenue drivers
Mining brought in ₹2,211 crore and power added ₹3,914 crore this quarter.
While operating margins nudged up to 17.36%, overall profitability took a hit—EBITDA dropped nearly 19% compared to the year-ago period (same quarter last year — quarter ended December 2024 / Q3 FY25).
NLC's 9-month revenue hits record high (9 months ended December 2025)
Looking at the bigger picture, NLC's revenue for the nine months ended December 2025 hit a record ₹12,447 crore (up almost 9%), and profits stayed positive at ₹2,288 crore.
Their net worth also jumped nearly 12%, showing solid long-term growth despite some short-term bumps.