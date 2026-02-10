NLC India reports ₹724 crore profit for December quarter Business Feb 10, 2026

NLC India just reported a ₹724 crore net profit for Q3 FY26 (quarter ended December 2025)—a year-on-year change variously reported (some sources say a 4.0% rise, another 13.53%, while one source reported a consolidated PAT of ₹666 crore, a 0.3% decline)—even as standalone operating margins tightened, while consolidated operating margin was reported to have improved.

Revenue inched up to ₹4,443 crore, with mining and power generation still driving the bulk of business.