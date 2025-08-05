NLC India shares drop 2% amid positive financials

Interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share announced

NLC India saw its yearly revenue jump to ₹15,283 crore and net profit rise to ₹2,713 crore—both solid increases from last year.

For just the latest quarter, they pulled in ₹3,836 crore in revenue.

Looking ahead, their Board is meeting on August 7 to talk strategy, and they've already announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share for shareholders earlier this year—showing they're still focused on rewarding investors despite recent market jitters.