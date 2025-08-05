Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR INOX relaunch co-branded credit card
Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX have relaunched their co-branded credit card, now with perks aimed straight at movie lovers.
You get 25% off on movie tickets and 20% off snacks at PVR INOX cinemas, plus access to special lounges for a more premium experience.
43 cinema locations upgraded and rebranded
Alongside the card relaunch, 43 cinema locations in 21 cities have been upgraded and rebranded as Kotak LUXE or Kotak INSIGNIA, offering better seating and services.
Frederick Dsouza from Kotak says the goal is to enhance the cinema experience for movie fans.
Signing up is simple—just head to Kotak's website.