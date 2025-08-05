Next Article
Why Hindustan Petroleum's stock is falling despite bonus shares, dividend
HPCL's stock dropped 1.13% to ₹404.05 on Tuesday, with a noticeable spike in trading activity.
The company, part of the Nifty Midcap 150, is seeing investor sentiment shift as volumes rise.
Earnings per share takes a hit
Even though HPCL's net profit grew to ₹3,066.59 crore last quarter, revenue slipped and earnings per share took a sharp hit—falling from ₹112.89 in FY23-24 to just ₹31.66 for FY24-25.
That's got investors rethinking their moves.
Dividend announced but market mood remains bearish
HPCL announced a final dividend of ₹10.50 per share (coming August 14), following bonus shares in June 2024, but market mood has stayed bearish lately—reflected in both the falling price and heavy trading volume.
