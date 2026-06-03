NMDC raises iron ore prices for 3rd time in FY26
Business
NMDC, the government-owned mining giant, just raised iron ore prices again, making it the third hike in FY26.
Starting June 3, 2026, Baila Lump now costs ₹5,700 per ton (up ₹200), and Baila Fines are at ₹4,850 per ton (up ₹150).
These rates don't include extra charges like taxes or royalties.
NMDC May output jumped almost 20%
This isn't a one-off. Prices also went up in April and May.
NMDC's move follows a big production boost in May, with output jumping almost 20% to 5.31 million tons.