NMDC raises iron ore prices for 3rd time in FY26 Business Jun 03, 2026

NMDC, the government-owned mining giant, just raised iron ore prices again, making it the third hike in FY26.

Starting June 3, 2026, Baila Lump now costs ₹5,700 per ton (up ₹200), and Baila Fines are at ₹4,850 per ton (up ₹150).

These rates don't include extra charges like taxes or royalties.