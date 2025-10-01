No change in repo rate likely: RBI MPC meeting

India's economy clocked a solid 7.8% growth in Q1 FY26, and August inflation was just 2.07%. The latest GST tweaks are expected to push prices down even further, so forecasts for inflation have dropped a bit. Growth for the year is still pegged at a healthy 6.5%.

Analysts divided on possible rate cut

Everyone's tuned in for RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's statement today, hoping for hints about possible rate cuts or moves to support the rupee.

While most analysts expect no major changes right now, a few are rooting for a small rate cut since inflation is low and money is flowing more easily in the system.

Plus, liquidity should get another boost from recent cash reserve adjustments.