Nokia appoints Mittal, Mehra as country business leader, country manager Business Mar 26, 2026

Nokia just named Samar Mittal as its new country business leader and Vibha Mehra as country manager for India, starting April 1.

The move is all about boosting Nokia's presence and strategy in the Indian market, with Mittal handling business growth and partnerships, while Mehra focuses on overall company operations and government relations.