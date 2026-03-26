Nokia appoints Mittal, Mehra as country business leader, country manager
Business
Nokia just named Samar Mittal as its new country business leader and Vibha Mehra as country manager for India, starting April 1.
The move is all about boosting Nokia's presence and strategy in the Indian market, with Mittal handling business growth and partnerships, while Mehra focuses on overall company operations and government relations.
Mittal and Mehra's experience
Mittal brings nearly 30 years of telecom know-how, having led Nokia's cloud and network services business across the Middle East and Africa.
Mehra, who has more than 26 years of experience and has held roles at Microsoft, Intel and TCS, will drive site strategy, people initiatives and corporate social responsibility priorities.