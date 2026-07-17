Nothing tops India Q2 2026 charts with 105% shipment surge
Business
Nothing just claimed the top spot as India's fastest-growing smartphone brand for the second quarter of 2026, with a massive 105% jump in shipments.
Their Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro were super popular, helping Nothing lead the growth charts for the ninth time in 10 quarters.
RCB partnership boosted Phone (4b) sales
A big boost came from Nothing's IPL partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru: its Phone (4b) was Flipkart's best seller in the ₹30,000-plus range during launch week, and the limited RCB edition sold out in just two hours.
Samsung also saw steady gains, but overall, India's smartphone market is expected to shrink by 13% this year because rising component costs are making phones pricier and less affordable.