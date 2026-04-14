Novo Nordisk partners with OpenAI to find next breakthrough drug

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) research lab. The collaboration aims to leverage AI technology across various business functions, including drug discovery, manufacturing, and commercial operations. The move comes as part of Novo's efforts to regain its position in the competitive weight-loss drug market.

AI integration AI in pharmaceuticals The partnership will see Novo Nordisk use OpenAI's technology to analyze complex datasets, identify potential new drugs, and improve efficiency in manufacturing, supply chains, distribution, and corporate operations. This comes as part of a broader industry trend where pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to AI for streamlining tedious aspects of drug development.

Implementation plan Training and integration Novo Nordisk has announced that pilot programs will be launched across research and development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. The company plans to fully integrate these programs by the end of 2026. As part of the partnership, OpenAI will also assist in training Novo's global workforce, improving AI literacy, and boosting productivity across departments.

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AI benefits Not replacing scientists Novo Nordisk's CEO Mike Doustdar stressed that the partnership with OpenAI isn't about replacing scientists but rather supercharging them. He said that the goal is to make employees work faster and more effectively, thereby reducing the need for headcount growth. This comes after a restructuring last year under Doustdar's leadership resulted in 9,000 job cuts at Novo Nordisk.

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