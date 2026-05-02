Novo Nordisk renames Rybelsus as Ozempic in US to compete Business May 02, 2026

Novo Nordisk is giving its diabetes pill Rybelsus a new name, Ozempic, in the US hoping to ride on Ozempic's strong reputation.

Starting Monday, adults can pick up these tablets in 1.5 mg, 4 mg, and 9 mg doses at over 70,000 pharmacies nationwide.

The move is all about catching up with rivals like Eli Lilly & Co. and making the most of Ozempic's popularity.