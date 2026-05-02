Novo Nordisk renames Rybelsus as Ozempic in US to compete
Business
Novo Nordisk is giving its diabetes pill Rybelsus a new name, Ozempic, in the US hoping to ride on Ozempic's strong reputation.
Starting Monday, adults can pick up these tablets in 1.5 mg, 4 mg, and 9 mg doses at over 70,000 pharmacies nationwide.
The move is all about catching up with rivals like Eli Lilly & Co. and making the most of Ozempic's popularity.
Semaglutide tablets unchanged subscription cuts costs
The "new" Ozempic tablets are basically the same as Rybelsus (they both use semaglutide as their main ingredient), just with a fresh label for better brand recognition in the US.
Novo Nordisk is also rolling out a subscription program that lowers monthly costs, hoping this combo helps them stand out in the crowded diabetes and obesity treatment market.