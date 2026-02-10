Novo Nordisk sues Hims & Hers over Wegovy copies
Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, is suing Hims & Hers Health for allegedly copying its semaglutide patent and selling versions that may not be pure.
Novo Nordisk claims these compounded drugs could be risky for users, saying some batches had impurity levels as high as 86%.
Hims & Hers fired back, calling the lawsuit a "blatant attack" on Americans who need personalized treatments.
Hims & Hers launched cheaper Wegovy pill earlier this month
Earlier this month, Hims & Hers launched a cheaper compounded Wegovy pill but pulled it just two days later after the FDA warned them about safety issues.
Novo Nordisk now wants a permanent ban on these products and compensation for lost profits.
Novo Nordisk's chief counsel, John Kuckelman, said telehealth companies and compounders "should be very, very much on notice"—pointing out Novo Nordisk has filed over 120 lawsuits to stop copycat GLP-1s.