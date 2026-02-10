Novo Nordisk sues Hims & Hers over Wegovy copies

Hims & Hers launched cheaper Wegovy pill earlier this month

Earlier this month, Hims & Hers launched a cheaper compounded Wegovy pill but pulled it just two days later after the FDA warned them about safety issues.

Novo Nordisk now wants a permanent ban on these products and compensation for lost profits.

Novo Nordisk's chief counsel, John Kuckelman, said telehealth companies and compounders "should be very, very much on notice"—pointing out Novo Nordisk has filed over 120 lawsuits to stop copycat GLP-1s.