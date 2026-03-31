Novo Nordisk to cut Ozempic price in India after generics
Business
Novo Nordisk plans to cut the price of its popular diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic after Indian pharma companies started selling much cheaper generic versions.
With the original patent expired, Novo Nordisk wants to stay in the game and keep its share of the growing market in India.
Novo's Ozempic ₹5,000 to ₹6,000
Novo Nordisk plans to lower Ozempic's monthly price to around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 (down from ₹8,800 to ₹11,175), but it will still be pricier than several Indian-made options — for example, Dr. Reddy's Obeda is priced at about ₹4,200 per month, while Sun Pharma's Sematrinity starts at ₹750.
The move comes as Indian companies aggressively undercut prices, pushing Novo Nordisk to rethink its strategy if it wants to compete.