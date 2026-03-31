Novo Nordisk to cut Ozempic price in India after generics

Novo's Ozempic ₹5,000 to ₹6,000

Novo Nordisk plans to lower Ozempic's monthly price to around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 (down from ₹8,800 to ₹11,175), but it will still be pricier than several Indian-made options — for example, Dr. Reddy's Obeda is priced at about ₹4,200 per month, while Sun Pharma's Sematrinity starts at ₹750.

The move comes as Indian companies aggressively undercut prices, pushing Novo Nordisk to rethink its strategy if it wants to compete.