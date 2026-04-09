Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent lapse shifts Indian market toward generics
Business
Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drug, semaglutide, just lost its patent in India, and now generic versions are everywhere.
As a result, semaglutide's market share jumped from 25% to 33% in just a month, while rival Mounjaro dropped from 71% to 64%.
It's a clear sign that Indians are embracing affordable alternatives fast.
Torrent and Dr Reddy's launch semaglutide
Big Indian pharma names like Torrent and Dr. Reddy's launched their own cheaper semaglutide on March 20, shaking up the market.
Torrent quickly grabbed an 8% share, second only to Novo itself.
With aggressive pricing and better access, experts think India's obesity drug market could hit ₹8,000 crore by 2030.
This shift is all about making healthcare more affordable for everyone.