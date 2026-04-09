Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent lapse shifts Indian market toward generics

Torrent and Dr Reddy's launch semaglutide

Big Indian pharma names like Torrent and Dr. Reddy's launched their own cheaper semaglutide on March 20, shaking up the market.

Torrent quickly grabbed an 8% share, second only to Novo itself.

With aggressive pricing and better access, experts think India's obesity drug market could hit ₹8,000 crore by 2030.

This shift is all about making healthcare more affordable for everyone.