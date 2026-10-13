MDR on UPI payments in India deferred to after Diwali

MDR is a fee levied on merchants for processing digital payments.

The proposed charges were for select P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 at 0.4% MDR.

There was also a cap of ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above, along with a flat rate of ₹5 for select categories.

These fees could have increased transaction costs during the festive season, prompting NPCI's decision to defer implementation.