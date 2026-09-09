NPCI International joins FOMO Pay to enable UPI in Singapore
Business
NPCI International (NIPL) has partnered with Singapore's FOMO Pay to let merchants on FOMO Pay's network pay at local shops using their favorite UPI apps.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest, this move is all about making life simpler for the Indian visitors in Singapore.
Resorts World Sentosa accepts UPI payments
With around 1.2 million Indians received in Singapore in 2025, this partnership means you can use UPI to book experiences and make payments through Resorts World Sentosa's website, no cash needed.
NIPL's managing director and CEO Ritesh Shukla says it's a big step toward "seamless, interoperable real-time payment ecosystems" worldwide, as it works to make UPI a go-to option wherever you travel.