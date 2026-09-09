NPCI unveils FiMI banking built with Google's Gemma AI
Business
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched FiMI Banking, a new AI tool built with Google's Gemma AI, made just for Indian retail banks.
Announced at the Global Fintech Festival 2026, FiMI isn't your average chatbot: it can handle complex banking tasks, follow detailed instructions, and work within India's banking rules.
NPCI, HDFC Bank unveil evaluation benchmarks
NPCI is teaming up with HDFC Bank to make FiMI even better, focusing on advanced reasoning instead of just answering basic questions.
They've also released an evaluation framework and benchmarks (like IndicBank Bench and Tau2) to help test banking AI agents against standardized Indian retail banking scenarios.