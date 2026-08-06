NPS extends same-day investment window for faster NAV allocation
What's the story
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has extended the cut-off time for same-day investment of National Pension System (NPS) contributions by two-and-a-half hours. The new deadline is now 1:30pm on a business settlement day, instead of the earlier 11:00am. The change is aimed at improving subscriber experience and operational efficiency through faster processing of contributions across the NPS ecosystem.
Subscriber advantages
Benefits of revised cut-off time
The revised timeline gives subscribers an extra 2.5 hours to ensure their contributions reach the Trustee Bank and qualify for investment at the day's closing NAV.
This change can particularly benefit those making contributions later in the day, especially during market volatility periods.
They can now lock in the same day's NAV without having to complete transactions before 11am.
Coverage expansion
Extended cut-off applies to all major NPS contribution channels
The extended cut-off applies across all major NPS contribution channels, including government nodal offices, Points of Presence (PoPs), eNPS, D-Remit, Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), UPI, STAR NPS, and Tatkal NPS.
PFRDA has advised subscribers and intermediaries to initiate fund transfers well in advance so that contributions are received by the Trustee Bank on or before 1:30pm on a business settlement day.
Implementation guidance
Intermediaries asked to align systems with revised timeline
The regulator has also asked all intermediaries to align their operational and technology systems with the revised timeline.
This is to ensure seamless implementation of the same-day investment framework.
Units will continue to be allotted based on the applicable closing NAV of the day in accordance with existing regulatory framework, PFRDA said.