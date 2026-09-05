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Home / News / Business News / Nscale plans US IPO, seeks $3.5B ahead of public listing
Nscale plans US IPO, seeks $3.5B ahead of public listing
Nscale is planning an IPO this month

Nscale plans US IPO, seeks $3.5B ahead of public listing

By Akash Pandey
Sep 05, 2026
11:45 am
What's the story

Nscale, a UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure start-up launched just two years ago, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) later this month. Ahead of its IPO, the company is looking to raise $3.5 billion in pre-IPO financing. Bloomberg reported that Nscale plans to issue $1.5 billion in convertible notes and secure an additional $2 billion from NVIDIA.

Financial trajectory

Nscale's funding history

In March, Nscale raised $1.1 billion in a Series B funding round led by investment fund Aker. The company touted this as "the largest Series B in European history."

Prior to that, in December 2024, the start-up had raised $155 million in its Series A round.

This financial trajectory highlights the growing interest and investment in AI infrastructure start-ups amid the current wave of AI enthusiasm.

Strategic partnership

Projected revenue boost from Anthropic deal

Nscale recently signed a major deal with Anthropic, worth some $45 billion. The company has been telling potential investors that it has about $103 billion in revenue after the deal.

However, this figure isn't based on current sales but is a projection based on signed customer leases, according to The Information.

This highlights Nscale's strategic partnerships and growth potential in the AI infrastructure market.

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