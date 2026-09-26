Nscale raises $3.36 billion in convertible notes ahead of IPO
Business
Nscale, a British neocloud company, has locked in $3.36 billion in fresh funding ahead of going public.
The round was led by hedge fund Third Point, with $2.36 billion available now and another $1 billion from NVIDIA coming in November.
The convertible notes will convert into equity shares once the IPO is completed.
Nscale expected $35 billion NYSE valuation
The company is expected to be valued at $35 billion on the New York Stock Exchange and hopes to raise another $3 billion through its IPO.
Just two years after spinning out of Arkon Energy, Nscale already has more than $103 billion in contracts lined up and is currently developing several large data center campuses, including in Norway and West Virginia.