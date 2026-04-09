NSE and BSE extend SME IPO validity under SEBI guidelines
Business
SMEs planning to go public just got a breather: both NSE and BSE are letting companies keep their IPO approvals valid for longer, thanks to recent SEBI guidelines.
This means businesses don't have to rush their stock market debut while things are still unpredictable.
About 10-15 SME IPO approvals extended
About 10 to 15 SME IPO approvals that were about to expire now get extra time to wait for better market vibes before launching.
The extension is meant to help companies ride out global uncertainty and avoid having to scrap or delay their plans just because of bad timing.