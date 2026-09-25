NSE becomes 6th-largest after listing with market cap near $47bn
Business
Big news from India's markets: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is now the sixth-largest stock exchange in the world, with a market cap close to $47 billion after its recent listing.
Shares started at ₹1,800 and closed slightly higher on Thursday, showing strong investor interest and marking a major milestone for Indian finance.
NSE P/E 43, nearly 67% Ebitda
NSE stands out globally with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43 (much higher than most top exchanges) and an impressive operating Ebitda margin of nearly 67%.
Experts think this reflects big confidence in India's growing financial scene, as more people invest and save.
With India's economy on the rise, NSE looks set for even more growth ahead.