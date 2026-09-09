NSE BSE MSE unite to modernize India's trading with AI
Business
India's top stock exchanges, NSE, BSE, and MSE, are teaming up to modernize the way we trade.
Their big focus? Using artificial intelligence for smarter decisions, building trust through transparency, and making sure the system stays strong even during tough times.
It's all about creating trading platforms that are efficient, secure, and ready for whatever comes next.
Indian exchanges seek AI, transparency, resilience
AI will help spot market trends and keep trading systems safer from threats.
The leaders also want clear rules and open systems so everyone can trust how things work.
Plus, with better cybersecurity and backup plans in place, they're aiming to keep things running smoothly, even when surprises hit.