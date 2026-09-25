NSE debuts with 2% gain, signals investor appetite persists
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off its stock market journey with a solid 2% rise on debut, pretty impressive given how shaky some big Indian IPOs have been lately.
While many recent listings have struggled to hold their ground, NSE's positive start is catching attention and showing there's still appetite for the right companies.
Big Indian listings show mixed results
Not all IPOs have had it easy. Hyundai Motor India's massive ₹27,870 crore listing dropped 7.1% on day one, and LIC's much-hyped IPO in 2022 also slipped by 7.7%.
But it hasn't been all bad news. LG Electronics India soared by 48.2% at launch, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management, which listed in December 2025, is about 47% above its offer price.
The market's definitely keeping investors guessing!