NSE IPO priced at ₹1,700-1,785; issue opens September 17

To apply for one lot of the NSE IPO, retail investors will have to invest a minimum of ₹14,280. Further bids can be made in multiples of eight shares.

The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning that the NSE itself will not receive any money from the sale of shares.

At the upper end of the price band, NSE's IPO will be worth ₹22,561.57 crore.