NSE listing values LIC stake at ₹48,620cr on debut
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just hit the stock market, and its major investors are celebrating big gains.
LIC leads the pack with a stake now worth about ₹48,620 crore after day one.
Aranda Investments Mauritius and Stock Holding Corporation also scored big, each holding shares valued at over ₹20,000 crore.
SBI Capital, State Bank stakes rise
SBI Capital and State Bank of India saw their shares jump to ₹19,650 crore and ₹14,634 crore.
D-Mart's Radhakishan Damani now holds NSE shares worth ₹7,164 crore.
Even startup legends like PI Opportunities (₹10,667 crore) and Catamaran Ventures (₹705 crore) benefited.