NSE lists, closes up 2% ₹22,569cr IPO boosts BSE turnover

NSE trading alone made up nearly 32% of BSE's total turnover for the day, more than doubling what BSE saw just the day before.

Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director at Choice Capital Advisors, says big IPOs like this often see only small early gains since existing shareholders are looking to sell once lock-in restrictions expire.

Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director at Choice Capital Advisors, pointed out that NSE's high valuation limited quick profits, but PL Capital still expects steady growth ahead, with PL Capital eyeing a future price target of ₹1,950 for NSE shares.