NSE plans ₹23,000 cr IPO despite 9 million FY26 dips

NSE eyes valuation above ₹6.5L/cr

The board meets in late April to finalize this year's financials, an essential step before filing with SEBI by May 8.

NSE is eyeing a valuation north of ₹6.5 lakh crore, with unlisted shares currently valued around ₹1,800 each.

Meanwhile, big shareholders like LIC and SBI are reportedly discussing selling some of their stakes as part of the IPO plans.