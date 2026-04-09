NSE plans ₹23,000 cr IPO despite 9 million FY26 dips
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is gearing up for a massive ₹23,000 crore IPO, aiming to file the draft red herring prospectus by early May 2026.
Even though profits and income dipped in the first nine months of FY26, NSE seems confident that rising trading activity will help make its public debut a success.
NSE eyes valuation above ₹6.5L/cr
The board meets in late April to finalize this year's financials, an essential step before filing with SEBI by May 8.
NSE is eyeing a valuation north of ₹6.5 lakh crore, with unlisted shares currently valued around ₹1,800 each.
Meanwhile, big shareholders like LIC and SBI are reportedly discussing selling some of their stakes as part of the IPO plans.