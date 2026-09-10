NSE trims IPO to ₹22,500-₹23,500 cr, OFS stake 5.25%
Business
NSE is dialing back its IPO plans, now aiming to raise between ₹22,500 crore and ₹23,500 crore instead of the earlier ₹30,000 crore.
The offer for sale by existing shareholders drops too, from 6% of paid-up capital down to 5.25%.
So, it's a slightly smaller splash than first expected.
NSE OFS cut to 12.64 cr
The number of shares in the offer for sale is also cut from 14.89 crore to 12.64 crore.
NSE's IPO is set for the third week of September 2026, with anchor investor subscriptions kicking off September 17 and listing likely soon after.
With this revised size, Hyundai Motor India keeps its record as India's biggest IPO (₹27,870 crore), at least until Jio Platforms's massive ₹37,000 crore offering later this year.