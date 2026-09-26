NTPC, EDF Power Solutions India form 50-50 partnership for renewables
Business
NTPC and EDF Power Solutions India just signed a 50-50 partnership to boost renewable energy, especially pumped storage and hydropower, across India and neighboring countries.
The deal was made official on September 25.
Joint venture targets 100GW pumped storage
This new joint venture will focus on building low-carbon power plants and making India's energy systems more flexible.
With their combined expertise, they're aiming to help India hit its ambitious target of 100 GW of pumped storage by 2036, while also sparking innovation and supporting environmental goals in the region.