NVIDIA will pay $23.28 per share

NVIDIA takes $5B stake in Intel

By Mudit Dube 09:31 am Dec 30, 202509:31 am

What's the story

NVIDIA has acquired a stake in Intel worth $5 billion, the semiconductor giant confirmed through a filing on Monday. The transaction was first announced in September. Under the agreement, NVIDIA would pay $23.28 per share for Intel common stock. The deal is considered a major financial boost for Intel after years of costly production capacity expansions and other missteps that have hurt its finances.