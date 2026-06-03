NVIDIA CEO Huang calls Marvell 'next trillion-dollar company' tops $250B
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just called Marvell Technology the "next trillion-dollar company" at Computex, spotlighting its big role in powering AI data centers and making high-speed connections possible.
Huang's comments sent Marvell's stock jumping 32.5%, pushing its value over $250 billion.
Marvell's India teams build AI chips
India is a huge part of Marvell's story: over 20% of its team works from cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
The Pune innovation center is busy building custom AI chips and next-generation semiconductors.
Plus, NVIDIA invested $2 billion in Marvell earlier this year to bring its tech into NVIDIA's AI ecosystem, another sign that India is becoming a major player in the global chip race.