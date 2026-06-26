NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: national security over China chip exports
At NVIDIA's latest shareholder meeting, CEO Jensen Huang made it clear: "National security comes first."
He addressed the US export restrictions that have blocked advanced AI chip sales to China since 2022.
Even though NVIDIA once pushed for changes to these rules, Huang said the company is sticking with them, making sure national security takes priority over business gains.
H200 designed for China, buybacks planned
To work within US policies, NVIDIA designed special H200 chips for China (which got government approval), but sales are still up in the air due to unclear Chinese import rules.
Huang also warned that smuggled chips won't get support from NVIDIA.
On the money side, he shared plans to give back one-half of NVIDIA's reported more than $96 billion free cash flow in 2026 to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.