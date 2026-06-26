NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: national security over China chip exports

H200 designed for China, buybacks planned

To work within US policies, NVIDIA designed special H200 chips for China (which got government approval), but sales are still up in the air due to unclear Chinese import rules.

Huang also warned that smuggled chips won't get support from NVIDIA.

On the money side, he shared plans to give back one-half of NVIDIA's reported more than $96 billion free cash flow in 2026 to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.